Neelakurinji biodiversity festival for students begins at Adimaly

A biodiversity festival for school students got off to a colourful start at the Neelakurinji biodiversity knowledge centre on the premises of Government High School, Adimaly, on Sunday.

Students from all 14 districts of the State were in participation in the inaugural event. They were joined by Adimaly grama panchayat president Soumya, vice president Anas Ibrahim, and Health and Education standing committee chairperson Shaji C.D.

Organised by the Haritha Keralam Mission, the festival saw students representing various districts share their experiences. They drew nature – trees, birds, flowers, and rivers – on boards specially put up for the purpose to open the festival.

The 60-odd participants of the three-day camp are winners of district-level quiz contests organised by the Haritha Keralam Mission. The festival is being held at Adimaly and Munnar in connection with the International Day for Biological Diversity. It is aimed at creating awareness among students of biodiversity and the importance of preserving it. The biodiversity of the forested patches located near the Neelakurinji biodiversity knowledge centre will be significant components of the festival.

