‘Neelakurinji’ biodiversity centre opened at Adimaly

September 23, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - IDUKKI

The centre, which gives tourists information on Idukki’s biodiversity, is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Mondays. The entry fee is fixed at ₹20 for adults and ₹10 for children

The Hindu Bureau

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine at the Neelakurinji biodiversity centre at Adimaly in Idukki. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kerala has taken the lead in conserving biodiversity in the country, Minister of Water Resources Roshy Augustine has said. Inaugurating the biodiversity knowledge centre named Neelakurinji at the Adimaly Government High School on Saturday, he said Western Ghats was the conservation hub for more than 300 critically endangered species.

“The knowledge centre has been set up to give information to tourists about nature and biodiversity. Such centres highlight the importance of the conservation of biodiversity,” added Mr. Augustine. District panchayat president K.T. Binu presided over the meeting. Nava Kerala Mission coordinator T.N. Seema, and District Education Officer R. Vijaya were present.

The centre has been set up by the State Haritha Keralam Mission, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Idukki district panchayat. The centre is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Mondays. The entry fee is fixed at ₹20 for adults and ₹10 for children.

