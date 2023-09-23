HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

‘Neelakurinji’ biodiversity centre opened at Adimaly

The centre, which gives tourists information on Idukki’s biodiversity, is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Mondays. The entry fee is fixed at ₹20 for adults and ₹10 for children

September 23, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine at the Neelakurinji biodiversity centre at Adimaly in Idukki.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine at the Neelakurinji biodiversity centre at Adimaly in Idukki. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kerala has taken the lead in conserving biodiversity in the country, Minister of Water Resources Roshy Augustine has said. Inaugurating the biodiversity knowledge centre named Neelakurinji at the Adimaly Government High School on Saturday, he said Western Ghats was the conservation hub for more than 300 critically endangered species.

“The knowledge centre has been set up to give information to tourists about nature and biodiversity. Such centres highlight the importance of the conservation of biodiversity,” added Mr. Augustine. District panchayat president K.T. Binu presided over the meeting. Nava Kerala Mission coordinator T.N. Seema, and District Education Officer R. Vijaya were present.

The centre has been set up by the State Haritha Keralam Mission, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Idukki district panchayat. The centre is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Mondays. The entry fee is fixed at ₹20 for adults and ₹10 for children.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.