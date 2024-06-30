Need to strengthen agriculture extension system to address climate change issues: experts 

Climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies play a key role in solving issues related to climate change, say experts.

Impact of climate change has drastically been affecting food security, livelihood and employment opportunities. Unpredictability of climate causes substantial losses, disasters and livelihood threats. Advanced technologies can be used as part of climate resilient practices, says Dr. T.P. Sethumadhavan, former director, Kerala Veterinary Animal Sciences University.

According to a World Bank study, by 2030, the country may account for 43% of global job losses due to heat stress induced productivity losses. More than 90% of the workforce in India are susceptible to climate related emergencies. Government of India findings reveal that all States in the country are facing climate vulnerability.

“The impact of climate change will be high in agriculture and allied sectors. This affects various farm productions and productivity drastically. For instance, during the summer months, climate change very badly affected broiler poultry production. It caused 35% mortality. Unable to meet the losses, 40% of the farmers quit the sector,” noted Dr. Sethumadhavan.

Mitigation steps

Climate resilient practices should include early warning and forecasting mechanisms including use of internet of things, sensor-based forecasting systems, data management, and quantum computing techniques. Documentation of successful practices and technology interventions require more emphasis, he pointed out.

It requires varieties of crops and breeds of cattle, poultry and fishes which can withstand climate vulnerability. Drone technology, precision farming practices, weather imagery, promotion of traditional varieties, among other things, will facilitate the reduction of the impact of climate change up to a certain extent. Farmers need to follow appropriate climate-based advisories and protocols for ensuring sustainable production practices. This requires reliance on existing agriculture extension systems in the country, he added.

Across the world, major focus on research is on climate change mitigation and adaptation practices. Several universities are offering courses on climate science and environmental issues at the undergraduate and postgraduate level.

UG/PG programmes

Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) is offering both UG and PG programmes in climate change and environmental sciences, according to Dr. B Ashok, Vice-Chancellor, KAU.

The Agriculture department is in the process of implementing a climate resilient project in agriculture namely KERA (Kerala Climate resilient agri- value chain modernisation) project with the funding support from the World Bank.

The project addresses different climate resilient practices including technology, MSME, startu-ps, product aggregation, FPOs, technology transfer and irrigation. Crops like rubber, coffee, spices and coconut along with other crops like paddy, etc. will be given more focus in the project.