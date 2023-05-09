ADVERTISEMENT

‘Need to reconstruct gender identities in society’

May 09, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Thrissur

Sastra Sahitya Parishad conducts seminar on politics of gender equality

The Hindu Bureau

Socio-cultural critic T. Muraleedharan addressing a seminar organised by Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad on ‘Politics of gender equality’ at Nattika on Tuesday.

Women will continue to be the second sex and be forced to confine to the kitchen if society is not ready to reconstruct gender identities, socio-cultural critic T. Muraleedharan has said.

He was addressing a two-day seminar on ‘Politics of gender equality’ organised by the Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) in connection with its diamond jubilee State conference at S.N. College, Nattika, on Tuesday.

“Patriarchy is the basic character of the Malayalee psyche. Male-dominated family structure has been celebrated as an ideal social model. If the existing model is hindering social development, it should be reconstructed. It is an illogical fear that the reconstruction of the existing model will lead to anarchy,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The dominating middle class was determining the social culture here. The voice of the basic class, which was ready for a revolutionary change, had been silenced.

“The Pink Police, which is meant for protecting women, are scaring them away from public places. When police and moral police are snatching their rightful space at the public spaces, they are forced to search for hideouts. Issuing ration cards in the name of a woman alone will not bring her freedom. Unlike the uniform family structures, modern society needs variety in family structures,” Dr. Muraleedharan pointed out.

Social activists K.T. Shamshad Hussain, and K.P.N. Amritha presented papers. KSSP former State president T. Radhamani presided over.

On the second day of the seminar, social activists J. Devika, Anagh, and Seethal Shyam will present papers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US