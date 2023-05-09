HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Need to reconstruct gender identities in society’

Sastra Sahitya Parishad conducts seminar on politics of gender equality

May 09, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Women will continue to be the second sex and be forced to confine to the kitchen if society is not ready to reconstruct gender identities, socio-cultural critic T. Muraleedharan has said.

He was addressing a two-day seminar on ‘Politics of gender equality’ organised by the Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) in connection with its diamond jubilee State conference at S.N. College, Nattika, on Tuesday.

“Patriarchy is the basic character of the Malayalee psyche. Male-dominated family structure has been celebrated as an ideal social model. If the existing model is hindering social development, it should be reconstructed. It is an illogical fear that the reconstruction of the existing model will lead to anarchy,” he said.

The dominating middle class was determining the social culture here. The voice of the basic class, which was ready for a revolutionary change, had been silenced.

“The Pink Police, which is meant for protecting women, are scaring them away from public places. When police and moral police are snatching their rightful space at the public spaces, they are forced to search for hideouts. Issuing ration cards in the name of a woman alone will not bring her freedom. Unlike the uniform family structures, modern society needs variety in family structures,” Dr. Muraleedharan pointed out.

Social activists K.T. Shamshad Hussain, and K.P.N. Amritha presented papers. KSSP former State president T. Radhamani presided over.

On the second day of the seminar, social activists J. Devika, Anagh, and Seethal Shyam will present papers.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.