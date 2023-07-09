ADVERTISEMENT

Need to protect the plurality of the country: Sudha Menon

July 09, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Writer and social activist Sudha Menon inaugurating a seminar organised by Gandhi-Nehru Memorial & Cultural Library in Thrissur on Saturday.

While the shadow of hatred and division has been spreading in the country we need to hold the flag of love and brotherhood, writer and social activist Sudha Menon has said.

She was addressing a seminar on ‘Recovering India’ organised by Gandhi-Nehru Memorial & Cultural Library in Thrissur on Saturday.

“India was built by the struggle and sacrifice of lakhs of people. Now when we celebrate Amrutholsav of Independence, the country is forgetting those who sacrificed their lives for Independence,” she said.

“We need secular and humane nationalism, which ensures equality to all, instead of the religious nationalism propagated by the Sangh Parivar, to reconstruct the real India,” Sudha Menon said.

Gandhiji, Nehru and Azad upheld the secular-democratic nationalism uniting farmers, students and workers. The violent nationalism that has been propagated by the Sangh Parivar will destroy the future of the country, she added.

Library President Jose Vallur presided over the meeting.

