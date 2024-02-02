Need to develop ‘greener’ high energy materials: ISRO chairman

February 02, 2024 05:14 am | Updated 05:14 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath on Thursday stressed the need for developing “greener” high energy materials that have lesser impact on the environment.

Mr. Somanath was inaugurating the 14th international conference on high energy materials and exhibits — HEMCE 2024 — organised by the High Energy Materials Society of India.

The ISRO chairman also called for improved modelling methods to reduce dependency on exhaustive testing. He emphasised the necessity of process automation in high-energy systems to enhance productivity and safety.

Anil Prasad Dash, Director, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Defence Research and Development Organisation; S. Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre; Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) director V. Narayanan; ISRO Inertial Systems Unit director E.S. Padmakumar; and Human Space Flight Centre director M. Mohan were present.

