Need to develop a generation with progressive thinking: Rajan 

Kodungalloor subdistrict bags overall trophy at Sasthramela with 985 points

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
November 04, 2022 21:31 IST

Working model of Cochin Forest Tramway, presented by Aditya Jayan and R. Sree Ram of Carmel HSS, Chalakudy, at the Thrissur revenue district Sasthramela held at Kunnamkualm. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Science festivals should become a platform for grooming a generation with progressive thinking, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

He was addressing the valedictory of the revenue district Sasthramela (science, mathematics, social science, work experience and IT fair) and vocational expo held at various schools in Kunnamkualm, on Friday.

“Students should be moulded as individuals with scientific aptitude and humane values. They should be encouraged to ask questions,“ the Minister said.

“Kerala is being developed as a hub of higher education. There should not be any space here for superstitions, evil rituals and drug addiction. We are a society that eradicated social evils through reformative movements,” he reminded the students.

In a neck-and-neck competition, the Kodungalloor subdistrict bagged the overall trophy at the Sasthramela with 985 points. Thrissur East came second with 947 points. Irinjalakuda subdistrict stood at third position with 926 points.

Higher Secondary School, Panangad, became aggregated school champions with 259 points. Little Flower Convent Girls HSS, Mammiyur, emerged second with 233 points and St. Joseph HSS, Pavaratty, came third position with 214 points.

In all 3,800 students from 12 subdistricts participated in the fair. Students presented many interesting models at the mela.

Cochin Forest Tramway, which can be used to explore the Chalakudy-Parambikulam Heritage Tourism project, a working model exhibited by Carmel Higher Secondary School, Chalakudy, was one of the projects. Students of Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kaipamangalam, provided suggestions for entrepreneurs to make profitable business with less investment.

