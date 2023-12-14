ADVERTISEMENT

Need studies on exploitation of women in workplaces: Women’s panel

December 14, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Thrissur

State-level seminar on ‘Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 held on December 14

The Hindu Bureau

A comprehensive study on various kinds of exploitations faced by women in workplaces is necessary, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Sathidevi has said.

She was addressing a State-level seminar on ‘Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013’ here on Thursday.

“The women’s panel has been conducting public hearing in 11 selected fields of work to understand problems at workplaces. Interventions are needed to create awareness among women about the social security measures and welfare projects offered by the government in the unorganised sector,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The dowry deaths reported in society reveal that girls are still being sold in the marriage market. Highly qualified women suicide, unable to handle the pressure. This is a cause of concern, she noted.

The seminar was organised, especially for women in the unorganised sector, for discussing their problems and to create awareness about the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013.

Asha Unnithan, advocate, spoke about the Act and Amrutha K.P.N., assistant director, Kerala Institute Local Administration (KILA), spoke about the issues of women in unorganised sector. Women’s commission member Indira Raveendran, advocate, presided over.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US