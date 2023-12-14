Need studies on exploitation of women in workplaces: Women’s panel

December 14, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Thrissur

A comprehensive study on various kinds of exploitations faced by women in workplaces is necessary, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Sathidevi has said.

She was addressing a State-level seminar on ‘Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013’ here on Thursday.

“The women’s panel has been conducting public hearing in 11 selected fields of work to understand problems at workplaces. Interventions are needed to create awareness among women about the social security measures and welfare projects offered by the government in the unorganised sector,” she said.

The dowry deaths reported in society reveal that girls are still being sold in the marriage market. Highly qualified women suicide, unable to handle the pressure. This is a cause of concern, she noted.

The seminar was organised, especially for women in the unorganised sector, for discussing their problems and to create awareness about the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013.

Asha Unnithan, advocate, spoke about the Act and Amrutha K.P.N., assistant director, Kerala Institute Local Administration (KILA), spoke about the issues of women in unorganised sector. Women’s commission member Indira Raveendran, advocate, presided over.

