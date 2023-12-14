GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Need studies on exploitation of women in workplaces: Women’s panel

State-level seminar on ‘Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 held on December 14

December 14, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A comprehensive study on various kinds of exploitations faced by women in workplaces is necessary, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Sathidevi has said.

She was addressing a State-level seminar on ‘Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013’ here on Thursday.

“The women’s panel has been conducting public hearing in 11 selected fields of work to understand problems at workplaces. Interventions are needed to create awareness among women about the social security measures and welfare projects offered by the government in the unorganised sector,” she said.

The dowry deaths reported in society reveal that girls are still being sold in the marriage market. Highly qualified women suicide, unable to handle the pressure. This is a cause of concern, she noted.

The seminar was organised, especially for women in the unorganised sector, for discussing their problems and to create awareness about the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013.

Asha Unnithan, advocate, spoke about the Act and Amrutha K.P.N., assistant director, Kerala Institute Local Administration (KILA), spoke about the issues of women in unorganised sector. Women’s commission member Indira Raveendran, advocate, presided over.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.