Need serious introspection about failure in LS election: Sitaram Yechury

The CPI(M) will do serious introspection about the failure in the Lok Sabha elections. The State committee and secretariat meeting on June 16 and the Central committee meeting on June 28 will discuss the issue, CPI(M) secretary Sitaram Yechury has said.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, Mr. Yechury said the CPI(M) is part of Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which has a strong presence in Parliament.

“This NDA government is not as stable as the last two governments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot go on with his bulldozer policies. The way the Cabinet has been formed and the way the portfolios have been allotted, it seems Mr. Modi thinks there is no change. Sooner, he will realise that there is a change,” he said.

Speaking after inaugurating the EMS Smriti programme held on the theme of ‘Democracy, Federalism and Equity’ at Regional Theatre here on Thursday, Mr. Yechury pointed out that democracy, federalism and equity are key to safeguarding the secular democratic character of the republic.

“We have been fighting a long battle to defend them. That battle has yielded success to a certain extent though not entirely. Those abusing these core elements can be challenged. It should be a continuous fight,” he said.

Speaking about the interlinkage of democracy, federalism and equity, he said people need a retrospection as to how much they have been equipped with reasoning and rationality through the education system to choose an alternative rule.

Profit maximisation

Today’s world is dictated by international finance capital, the prime objective of which is maximisation of profits. Maximisation of profit has led to obscene level of inequality in the country today. Burgeoning billionaires on one hand and impoverished masses on the other hand is exactly the manifestation of maximisation of profit, he said.

“Such a maximisation of profit needs a political order that will not allow the people’s discontent to grow to a level that poses a threat to the rule of international finance capital. That political order necessarily will be a right-wing political order, which will suppress the popular struggle against capitalism. They make sure to divert the popular discontent so that they never unite and become a powerful force against the ruling capital. It manifests in many ways like racism, anti-immigration and religious conflicts to divide the people.”

Corporate-communal nexus

Under Mr. Modi, what has been implemented in the county is a corporate-communal nexus. This nexus demands reforms to further strengthen the process of profit maximisation. Not only crony capitalism but the reforms put in place by them promote profit maximisation. The farm reform Bills, which were brought by the second Modi government, was aimed at profit maximisation, Mr. Yechury noted.

The Hindutva agenda does not need a federal structure but a unitary structure with centralised command. “Transformation of India into a fascist Hindutva project requires replacement of federal structure with unitary State. This will promote profit maximisation too,” he said.

The rightward shift will rupture the social unity in our country and that rupturing is important for the creation of an authoritarian order, which is important for profit maximisation, he pointed out.

Minister K. Radhakrishnan presided over the function.