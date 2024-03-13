Need restraint on review of films within 48 hours of release, suggests amicus curiae appointed by Kerala HC

March 13, 2024 11:48 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - KOCHI

Vloggers and film reviewers on social media should be restrained from reviewing a film within 48 hours of its release, the amicus curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court in a case against social media reviews has suggested.

In a report filed before the High Court, amicus curiae Shyam Padman said that the restraint on dissecting films within 48 hours of the release would allow viewers to form their own opinion without being influenced by biased reviews. They should also be restrained from revealing major plot points or spoilers in their reviews, especially during the initial 48-hour period after the release of a film.

The report also suggested formulation of guidelines on regulating reviews on social media. The report was filed in response to a writ petition by Mubeen Rauf, a Malayalam film director, and the Kerala Film Producers Association seeking to restrain negative reviews of films on social media.. The report added that vloggers should provide constructive criticism and avoid disrespectful language, personal attacks, or derogatory remarks as they have a responsibility to use their platforms ethically and responsibly. They should avoid sensationalising reviews for the sake of clickbait or generating controversy.

The report also suggested constituting a dedicated portal on cyber cells to receive complaints related to review bombings.

