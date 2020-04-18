Need for vigil even after April 20, says Minister

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran has called for maintaining high vigil even after the partial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in the district from April 20.

He was speaking at a COVID-19 review meeting at the District Collectorate here on Saturday.

The Minister said the district was included in the Orange B category. “Without understanding the severity of the problem, people are unnecessarily venturing out. This should be curbed. Those going out should take precautionary measures, wear masks, and maintain social distancing,” Mr. Sudhakaran said.

The Minister congratulated Health Department officials in the district for their exemplary work during COVID-19.

“No contacts of the positive cases have contracted the disease so far in Alappuzha. There is also no community outbreak of the disease in the district,” the Minister said.

Those above 60

Mr. Sudhakaran said steps had been taken to collect details of people above the age of 60. This, according to him, would help to implement reverse quarantine if needed. “So far, details of 2,43,617 people have been collected. Among them, 31, 841 people have health issues,” he said.

Meanwhile, no fresh case of the disease was reported in the district on Saturday. The district has so far witnessed five COVID-19 cases. While three persons have been cured of the disease, two remain under treatment. Officials said 646 people completed their mandatory quarantine period. Seventy seven persons were put in home quarantine, taking the total number under quarantine to 4,767. The number of people in hospitals with symptoms of the disease stood at six.

District Collector M. Anjana, District Police Chief James Joseph, and various department heads were present at the review meeting.