Need for precautionary steps against locust attack: KAU

Thrissur

31 May 2020 19:34 IST

Any change in weather conditions may cause pest attack, warns varsity

The Kerala Agriculture University (KAU) has asked the State government to take precautionary measures against the possible locust attack.

If the present low pressure and southwesterly winds continue, there is limited chance of locusts entering Kerala from the north Indian States.

However, any deviation in the prevailing weather conditions causing the southwest monsoon winds to recede, there is every likelihood of the 1954 locust catastrophe to repeat in the State, warns the KAU. So the university says the State needs to be on high alert against the locusts threatening crops.

Role of weather

The pest incidence has significant relation with weather parameters and they move along with the wind, says the KAU sources.

The two meteorological drivers behind the current locust invasions are the unseasonal heavy rains in the main spring-breeding tracts in March-April, and the strong westerly winds that move the pests. The unusual incidence reported from central India has been the consequence of change in wind direction reported from these regions, the sources say.

“Current meteorological predictions of low pressure and high winds in the State limit the chances of possible locust attack. Moreover, the mission mode interventions to control the pest in the affected States is expected to prevent it to reach the southern States,” the sources added.

High alert

However, the scientists in Kerala are on high alert and surveillance is extended even to the neighbouring States of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to warn against any possible invasion. As a precaution the wind directions are also regularly monitored using the site https://earth.nullschool.net/ and the alerts are given by the KAU in public interest.

If the locusts reach Kerala, there is every possibility that it will enter through Palakkad district which is a predominant agricultural area. The high population density of the State prevents measures such as aerial sprays using drones. But in the paddy fields and coconut plantations in Palakkad the aerial sprays can be tried.

As azadirachtin in neem is found to have repellent effect against the pest, the neem-based pesticides can also be used, especially in places near human dwellings. Pesticides containing azadirachtin @ 3000 ppm is recommended at 5-10 ml per litre of water. If the pest starts breeding in the soils use of bio-agent metarhyzium is recommended and also raking of soils can kill the locust eggs in the soil, according to the KAU scientists.