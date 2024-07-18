Need for Pakal Veedu for the elderly at ward level: Satheedevi

It is imperative to ensure mechanisms such as Pakal Veedu (day care) for the elderly at the ward level, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was speaking after the conclusion of a two-day district-level adalat organised by the commission here on Thursday.

Ms. Satheedevi called on local bodies to discuss how best to understand problems faced by the elderly inside homes, intervene in them, and provide an environment in which they could lead happy lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though laws for protection of the elderly existed, these were not implemented effectively, she said, There was need for a mechanism for maintenance of the elderly. The functioning of ward-level jagratha samithis (vigilant committees) should be made more effective for protection and maintenance of the elderly.

A majority of the complaints related to domestic and workplace problems and those with neighbours. Problems related to the elderly formed a sizeable chunk of these, including a complaint by an 85-year-women forced to live alone despite having five children.

The commission will launch this financial year’s awareness campaigns next month. State, district, and sub-district-level seminars; face-to-face interactions; jagratha samithi trainings; and Unarvu programme in schools will be some of the programmes held.

Among adolescents, the campaign will focus on cyber laws, substance abuse, and healthy relationships.

A special awareness campaign on the ills of dowry will be held in all districts. Dowry prevention officers, women protection officers, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) supervisors, and survivors of dowry-related crimes will participate in the campaign, to be inaugurated in the State capital next month, Ms. Satheedevi said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.