Need for more cardiologists in State to meet increasing load of heart patients: Governor

National meet of Indian College of Cardiology begins

The Hindu Bureau
November 12, 2022 21:38 IST

Health infrastructure should be augmented so that universal access to improved heart care through new technologies, treatment modalities, and medicines is possible, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said.

Inaugurating the annual conference of Indian College of Cardiology (ICC) here on Friday, Mr. Khan said that the State did not have adequate number of cardiologists to manage its immense burden of heart diseases. Experts in the field should be able to motivate youngsters to take up the specialty of cardiology, he added.

Madhu Sreedharan, organising secretary of the conference, said that the burden of risk factors for heart diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and elevated cholesterol continued to be on the rise, apart from the additional risks contributed by COVID-19

The three-day conference is discussing emerging concepts for control of hypertension and diabetes, lipid management, and various aspects of preventive cardiology, including diet, exercise and sleep disorders.

The sessions on interventional cardiology will delve into primary angioplasty, advanced catheter-based techniques, latest cardiac Imaging techniques and many innovative interventional procedures done to treat complex cases.

Indian College of Cardiology president D. Rajashekhar, C.N. Manjunath, P.B. Jayagopal, Asokan P.K., among other guests, spoke at the inaugural session. Over 250 delegates and international faculty are participating in the conference.

