HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Need for introspection key in the context of global media challenges: CM

November 14, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasised the need for an internal mechanism within the media to rectify misinformation.

Inaugurating the 59th State conference of Kerala Journalists Union (KUWJ) organised in Kannur on Tuesday, he expressed concern over the global media index, where India ranks 167th, highlighting a threat to media freedom nationwide.

He called for introspection on whether hesitancy in media stems from corporators or capitalists. While acknowledging the importance of criticising the government, he stressed the need for media to stand with the people when positive changes were implemented.

Addressing concerns specific to Kerala, Mr. Vijayan acknowledged a financial crisis but assured the government was trying to understand and address challenges faced by newspaper workers.

Despite financial difficulties, the Kerala government had not yet delayed the journalists’ pensions.

Former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, who was the chief guest, echoed the sentiment, pointing out the fear under which media workers operated. He cited restrictions on journalists accessing the Secretariat, with only Assembly TV providing news from the Assembly.

Vijayan recognised changes were needed and felicitated figures like Adv. Tamban Thomas, and photographer Shameer Urpalli.

Kerala Journalist Union State president M.V. Vineetha presided over the event, joined by dignitaries like Kannur Corporation Mayor TO Mohanan and former MP Ramachandran.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.