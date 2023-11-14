Need for introspection key in the context of global media challenges: CM

November 14, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KANNUR

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasised the need for an internal mechanism within the media to rectify misinformation.

Inaugurating the 59th State conference of Kerala Journalists Union (KUWJ) organised in Kannur on Tuesday, he expressed concern over the global media index, where India ranks 167th, highlighting a threat to media freedom nationwide.

He called for introspection on whether hesitancy in media stems from corporators or capitalists. While acknowledging the importance of criticising the government, he stressed the need for media to stand with the people when positive changes were implemented.

Addressing concerns specific to Kerala, Mr. Vijayan acknowledged a financial crisis but assured the government was trying to understand and address challenges faced by newspaper workers.

Despite financial difficulties, the Kerala government had not yet delayed the journalists’ pensions.

Former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, who was the chief guest, echoed the sentiment, pointing out the fear under which media workers operated. He cited restrictions on journalists accessing the Secretariat, with only Assembly TV providing news from the Assembly.

Vijayan recognised changes were needed and felicitated figures like Adv. Tamban Thomas, and photographer Shameer Urpalli.

Kerala Journalist Union State president M.V. Vineetha presided over the event, joined by dignitaries like Kannur Corporation Mayor TO Mohanan and former MP Ramachandran.