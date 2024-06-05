Need for environment-friendly development: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for development that does not harm the environment in modern times.

He was speaking after performing the State-level inauguration of the World Environment Day celebrations in the State on Wednesday.

Mr. Vijayan said the lessons from natural disasters that were caused by climate change were in front of the State. It had experienced drought-like conditions and flooding. The government had a clear vision of preparations, projects, and policies to tackle climate change. For this, State Action Plan on Climate Change framework had been revised.

This year’s celebrations focussed on sectors such as agriculture, animal husbandry, water, fishing, and tourism. Stress should be on environment-friendly sustainable development. Any environmental concerns arising out of development activities should be addressed with people’s participation. Greenhouse gas emissions were a major problem today. Transportation, industry, and unscientific waste management worsened it.

Kerala, though, was trying to become a carbon-neutral State by 2050. It was trying to increase the number of carbon sinks and launching a web portal that contained the State’s carbon details. Scientific waste management too was being done with the support of local bodies. Use of fossil fuels should be minimised, and electric vehicles used. Renewable energy sources should reduce greenhouse gases to the maximum. Recycling of e-waste should be encouraged, he said.

The Chief Minister released the greenhouse gas inventory report, launched the Kerala green house gas web portal, and gave away the ‘Paristhithimitram’ awards.

Mr. Vijayan planted a ‘Chembarathi Varikka’ jackfruit sapling to inaugurate the Agriculture department’s ward-level fruit tree sapling project at Cliff House. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad planted a custard apple sapling, V.K. Prasanth, MLA, planted a Thailand rose apple sapling, Mr. Vijayan’s wife Kamala planted a guava sapling, and his grandson Ishan a Kottukonam mango sapling.

Inaugurating the celebrations held at the Forest headquarters here, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran also stressed on development activities that protected the environment. The Minister said man’s encroachment on nature posed a threat to the ecosystem of various life forms. This should be changed through awareness. “We should be alert to environmental exploitation that contributes to climate change,” he said. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Ganga Singh presided over the function.

The National Cadet Corps also celebrated the day. The NCC 3 Kerala Battalion under the NCC Directorate (Kerala and Lakshadweep) distributed saplings free of cost to the public at Kanakakkunni Palace entrance.

The National Service Scheme higher secondary wing planted 7 lakh fruit saplings. The saplings, readied by students from easy available fruit seeds during summer such as jackfruit, mango, and guava, were planted as part of Samruddhi 2024. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty performed the State-level inauguration of Samruddhi. The higher secondary NSS also took up protection of saplings planted during World Environment Day celebrations in the years past.

The Sugathakumari Navathi Celebration Committee launched the Sugathavana project at SUT Hospital, Pattom, on the occasion. Trees attributed to astrological stars were planted on the hospital premises. Former bureaucrat T.K.A. Nair inaugurated the function by planting a Kanjiram sapling at the Sugathanakshatra Udyanam. The project aims at creating Sugathavanam in schools, places of worship, and public spaces.

Minister for Devaswom K. Radhakrishnan inaugurated Devanganam Charu Haritham, a project to green temple lands, at Major Ulloor Sree Balasubramaniaswamy temple as part of the celebrations. Devaswom Board president P.S. Prasanth presided.

