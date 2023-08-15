ADVERTISEMENT

Need for concerted action to protect women’s dignity: Satheedevi

August 15, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

There is a need for concerted action to create an environment for the protection of self-respect and dignity of women who comprise half the population, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has said.

She was speaking after hoisting the national flag at the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the commission headquarters here on Tuesday.

Ms. Satheedevi said the right of every citizen born in the country to live with dignity and self-respect should be protected. Plurality, as envisaged in the Constitution, should be preserved. The bond of love for the country should be solidified to overcome the challenges faced by the country. There was need to join hands to preserve secular values upheld by the Constitution. Attemps to promote governance based on federal principles should be supported.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Commission member Indira Raveendran, member secretary Sonia Washington, and employees were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US