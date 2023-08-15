Need for concerted action to protect women’s dignity: Satheedevi

August 15, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

There is a need for concerted action to create an environment for the protection of self-respect and dignity of women who comprise half the population, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has said.

She was speaking after hoisting the national flag at the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the commission headquarters here on Tuesday.

Ms. Satheedevi said the right of every citizen born in the country to live with dignity and self-respect should be protected. Plurality, as envisaged in the Constitution, should be preserved. The bond of love for the country should be solidified to overcome the challenges faced by the country. There was need to join hands to preserve secular values upheld by the Constitution. Attemps to promote governance based on federal principles should be supported.

Commission member Indira Raveendran, member secretary Sonia Washington, and employees were present.