HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Need for concerted action to protect women’s dignity: Satheedevi

August 15, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

There is a need for concerted action to create an environment for the protection of self-respect and dignity of women who comprise half the population, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has said.

She was speaking after hoisting the national flag at the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the commission headquarters here on Tuesday.

Ms. Satheedevi said the right of every citizen born in the country to live with dignity and self-respect should be protected. Plurality, as envisaged in the Constitution, should be preserved. The bond of love for the country should be solidified to overcome the challenges faced by the country. There was need to join hands to preserve secular values upheld by the Constitution. Attemps to promote governance based on federal principles should be supported.

Commission member Indira Raveendran, member secretary Sonia Washington, and employees were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.