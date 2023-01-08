Need for a political-judicial solution to citizenship issue: Teesta  

January 08, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

People in the State should keep fighting to preserve the democratic space they have, rights activist Teesta Setalvad has said.

Delivering the inaugural address at a seminar on ‘State terrorism and contemporary India,’ the last in the series of 10 seminars organised in connection with the 13th national conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association here on Saturday, Ms. Setalvad said Kerala was like an oasis that was slightly distant from some of the harsher realities that people in other parts of the country faced. However, it could also lead to complacency about proto-fascist forces that could take root even in a society like Kerala. Freedom, tolerance, equality, dignity, social, economic, and political justice should not be taken for granted. These needed to be asserted every day, she said.

The regime in power at the Centre, in its current and earlier term, represented hatred and intimidation. But how many people were speaking out, taking action, and organising against it and how many were cowed down by a sense of fear. “In the frontline is hate as State policy and media project,” she said.

Criminalisation of laws and weaponisation of the criminal justice system were causes for concern, she said. “The passage of the Citizenship Amendment (CAA) Act, 2019, was the first time that a religious marker was drawn through Indian law.”

She lauded Kerala for opposing the CAA in the Assembly and elsewhere.

The regime was warning of an all India National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). There was need to mobilise politically to ensure that the Union government did not go ahead with it. Today, 22 lakh Assamese born in India faced the threat of Statelessness. There was need for a political and judicial solution to this. Unfortunately, in today’s proto-fascist environment, it was not possible to have a rational dialogue, Ms. Setalvad rued.

Parliament, she said, was being used to demolish the Constitution brick by brick. The regime believed in overthrow of the Constitution and return to a modern day Manusmriti, she alleged. Political dissenters, journalists, activists, thinkers, opposition leaders...anyone opposed to the idea of majoritarianism was targeted. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was used to throw people in jail.

States, she said, should not use UAPA law, sedition law, or other laws as the moment they did that, it gave a handle to the proto-fascist Union government to do it in a worse way, she said.

CPI(M) leaders M.A. Baby, P.K. Sreemathy, and A.A. Rahim, MP, participated in the seminar.