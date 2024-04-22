ADVERTISEMENT

Need a permanent system for conduct of Thrissur Pooram: Thiruvambadi Devaswom

April 22, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Thrissur

‘Police can’t decided on rituals and customs of Pooram’

The Hindu Bureau

The State government should frame a system for the conduct of Thrissur Pooram, Thiruvambadi Devaswom, one of the main participants of the Thrissur Pooram, has demanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Criticising unnecessary intervention of the police, which allegedly disrupted the Pooram festivities, the Devaswom office bearers told mediapersons here on Monday that the police should not intervene in the customs and rituals related to the conduct of Thrissur Pooram.

“The police have the responsibility only to maintain security during Pooram. The conduct of Pooram is the responsibility of the Devaswoms. The rituals and customs cannot be changed according to the wish of the police officers,” it said.

They welcomed the action against the Police Commissioner. “We will meet the Chief Minister after the election to appraise him about the incidents.” They thanked the Chief Minister and the Revenue Minister for their intervention to solve the issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US