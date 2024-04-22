Need a permanent system for conduct of Thrissur Pooram: Thiruvambadi Devaswom

April 22, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Thrissur

The State government should frame a system for the conduct of Thrissur Pooram, Thiruvambadi Devaswom, one of the main participants of the Thrissur Pooram, has demanded.

Criticising unnecessary intervention of the police, which allegedly disrupted the Pooram festivities, the Devaswom office bearers told mediapersons here on Monday that the police should not intervene in the customs and rituals related to the conduct of Thrissur Pooram.

“The police have the responsibility only to maintain security during Pooram. The conduct of Pooram is the responsibility of the Devaswoms. The rituals and customs cannot be changed according to the wish of the police officers,” it said.

They welcomed the action against the Police Commissioner. “We will meet the Chief Minister after the election to appraise him about the incidents.” They thanked the Chief Minister and the Revenue Minister for their intervention to solve the issue.