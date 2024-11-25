ADVERTISEMENT

Nedumangad CI, SIs come under attack; eight goons held

Updated - November 25, 2024 12:22 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Nedumangad police arrested eight goons, including ‘Stumper’ Anish, on the charge of attacking a police party on Sunday.

Nedumangad Circle Inspector Rajesh Kumar and sub-inspectors (SIs) Santhosh Kumar and Austin sustained injuries and needed medical attention. Mr. Santhosh Kumar was still in hospital, Mr. Rajesh Kumar said.

Anish who was jailed twice after being detained under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) had organised a birthday party for his sister’s son, and invited goondas from across the district to it. On receiving information about the party, in which presence of drugs was suspected, a team of 15 police personnel tried to thwart it. But the personnel were attacked with stones, metal wires, and so on. They, however, managed to overcome the attackers and arrested eight alleged goondas, including Anish.

The police suspect the presence of arms but were not able to recover them from the accused.

