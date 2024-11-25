 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Nedumangad CI, SIs come under attack; eight goons held

Updated - November 25, 2024 12:22 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Nedumangad police arrested eight goons, including ‘Stumper’ Anish, on the charge of attacking a police party on Sunday.

Nedumangad Circle Inspector Rajesh Kumar and sub-inspectors (SIs) Santhosh Kumar and Austin sustained injuries and needed medical attention. Mr. Santhosh Kumar was still in hospital, Mr. Rajesh Kumar said.

Anish who was jailed twice after being detained under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) had organised a birthday party for his sister’s son, and invited goondas from across the district to it. On receiving information about the party, in which presence of drugs was suspected, a team of 15 police personnel tried to thwart it. But the personnel were attacked with stones, metal wires, and so on. They, however, managed to overcome the attackers and arrested eight alleged goondas, including Anish.

The police suspect the presence of arms but were not able to recover them from the accused.

Published - November 25, 2024 12:21 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.