Necropsy confirms electrocution of elephant

Forest officers say efforts will be made to prevent recurrence of such incidents

Forest veterinary surgeons led by Ajeesh Madhavan on Saturday conducted a necropsy of the elephant that was electrocuted at

VRT Kava near Mangalam Dam on Friday.

Senior forest officers, who visited the site, said that efforts would be made to prevent recurrence of such tragedies.

The elephant was electrocuted when it came into contact with a snapped power line in a private land. The elephant was part of a herd that had come to the private land on Friday morning. It was presumed that the elephant pushed an arecanut tree onto the power line, causing it to break. The elephant might have got an electric shock when it stepped on the broken power line.

However, the pachyderm did not die at the place it got the electric shock. It reportedly moved to another plot, where it died.

Vets, who conducted the necropsy, said that there was no other cause of death than electrocution. The carcass was later buried in the forest.