Nearly a lakh students appear for KEAM entrance exam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 August 2021 20:55 IST

234 COVID-infected, 248 quarantined students also write exam

Notwithstanding the pandemic, nearly a lakh students appeared for the State entrance examination for engineering and pharmacy courses (KEAM 2021) on Thursday.

Around 90% of the higher education aspirants who downloaded admit cards turned up for the examination held across 418 centres. This was considerably higher than last year’s attendance of nearly 85%.

The examination, which was conducted amid fears of a third COVID-19 wave, went ahead smoothly with office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) coordinating arrangements with various departments to enforce physical distancing and minimise travel woes.

Students were thoroughly screened at the gates of each examination venue before being permitted entry. Separate facilities including bathrooms were reserved for COVID-19-infected and quarantined students.

A total of 1,07,596 out of 1,12,097 students had downloaded their admit cards prior to the examinations. Among the 1,07,596 of those who registered to appear for Paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry), 98,621 students (91.66%) took the examination. As many as 73,943 (88.77%) out of the registered 83,294 students appeared for Paper 2 (Mathematics). While admission to B.Pharm course is regulated on the basis of marks obtained in Paper 1, engineering aspirants were required to appear for both papers.

According to CEE A. Geetha, 234 COVID-19-infected people appeared for the examination. Another 248 quarantined students and 20 attendees who registered a high body temperature were also allotted separate facilities. In Kerala, the examinations were conducted across 415 centres in 77 taluks. The higher number of centres (compared to last year’s 340) enabled safe distance between candidates. Only 20 students were accommodated in each classroom.

Among the three centres outside Kerala, the highest attendance was recorded in Dubai where 337 appeared for Paper 1 and 276 for Paper 2. In Mumbai, there were 141 and 128 students who appeared for the two papers respectively. The attendance stood at 250 and 233 respectively in the Ghaziabad centre that was identified for students from New Delhi and nearby places.

Answer key

The office of the CEE published the answer key for the examinations on its website www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates have been provided time until 5 p.m. on August 14 to submit complaints regarding the answer key. Demand drafts issued in the name of the CEE must also be submitted through mail or directly. A fee of ₹100 will be charged for each question.