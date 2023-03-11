HamberMenu
Nearly 500 hectares of land destroyed in forest fires

March 11, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Forest fires have ravaged over 498.99 hectares of forest land amid soaring temperatures in the State. A report compiled by the Forest department has recorded 194 incidents of forest fire reported till March 10. The High Range Circle, which comprises forest divisions in Idukki and Kottayam, had fires destroying 107.1 hectares of land. Areas of Palakkad district that come under the Eastern Circle were the worst affected and have witnessed fire spreading across 152.09 hectares of forest land. The Southern and Central Circles have recorded losses spread across 71.18 hectares and 68.96 hectares respectively. The highest number of fire incidents was reported in the High Range Circle (66).

