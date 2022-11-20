Nearly 35% of legacy waste at Kerala’s dumping sites yet to be cleared

November 20, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The State has around 2.67 lakh tonnes of legacy (old) waste dumped in 20 dumping sites requiring scientific remediation, according to official estimates.

The biomining of around 2.38 lakh tonnes of old waste is progressing at six sites. Nearly 2.38 lakh tonnes of waste is being remediated at the sites. Of the total quantity of 7.5 lakh tonnes of legacy waste dumped at 44 sites in the State, around 2.46 lakh tonnes in 18 sites have been remediated, according to data available with the Department of Environment and Climate Change as on October 2022.

Of the 18 dumping sites cleared, four are in Malappuram, three each in Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode, two each in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur, and one each in Ernakulam, Palakkad, Wayanad, and Kollam.

Biomining is in progress at six sites having large volumes, including Attingal (Thiruvananthapuram), Brahmapuram (Ernakulam), Kanhangad, (Kasaragod), Laloor and Irinjalakuda (Thrissur), and Chelora (Kannur).

Remediation projects had been proposed in 20 sites in various districts, said a report presented by the Department of Environment and Climate Change before the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal in the case pertaining to gaps in the State’s waste management scenario.

The report said the local bodies had been struggling to find resources for complete remediation of legacy waste sites. Nearly ₹80.7 crore will be required for bioremediation work in 26 dumping sites. An amount of ₹23.6 crore has been earmarked under the Swachh Bharat Urban scheme. The local bodies concerned will meet the remaining funds. Civic bodies lacking adequate plan funds would receive help under the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project, it said.