Nearly 10 tonnes of rotten fish seized in Anjuthengu

Stale fish being buried and destroyed in Anjuthengu following a raid conducted by food safety officials in a wholesale market on Monday.

June 06, 2022 20:09 IST

Food safety officers destroyed nearly 10 tonnes of rotten fish that were seized from a fish market in Anjuthengu on Monday.

The huge haul of 9,600 kg was confiscated by food safety officials during a surprise raid that lasted seven hours at the private facility that operates as a wholesale market.

Numerous retail vendors and agents procure fish stock from the market for sale in various parts of the district.

The inspection was conducted as part of the Statewide Operation Matsya on the basis of several complaints regarding the market raised by customers and vendors. The joint operation that involved officials from the Chirayinkeezhu, Varkala and Attingal food safety circles was led by food safety officers Dhanya Sreevalsam, R.P. Praveen and Jisha Raj. The market is situated opposite the Anjuthengu grama panchayat office.

The destroyed fish were apparently supplied from far-off places including Goa, Karnataka, Thoothukudi and Ponnani. Some quantities had also been procured from Kochi and Neendakara. They were apparently brought in 11 vehicles some days ago.

According to Dr. Praveen, traces of ammonia were detected in some samples that were tested in a mobile laboratory. However, it could not be ascertained whether the compound was naturally generated during decomposition or had been used as an adulterant to preserve fish. Notices have been served to four traders.

The fishes that were found unfit for consumption have been buried in a vacant plot of land near the market. (EOM)