Near-total strike in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta

March 28, 2022 19:06 IST

The 48-hour general strike called by the Central trade unions, which began on Monday, was near-total in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts.

The strike was largely peaceful but affected normal life with all commercial establishments including shops and restaurants remaining shut. The public transport system came to a standstill as private buses, KSRTC buses, and taxis kept off the road.

A large number of private vehicles and two-wheelers, however, were seen plying. Giving relief to motorists, petrol bunks remained opened in various localities.

The functioning of the government offices, banks, and other offices was almost completely paralysed by the strike. The offices in the District Collectorates recorded a lower turn-out.

The trade union leaders took out protest marches in various centres in solidarity with the strike.