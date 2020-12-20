NE monsoon yet to go full swing in Kerala

The State records 26% deficiency in rainfall during the October 1-December 19 period

With less than two weeks left for curtains to descend on the northeast monsoon season, the rain gods are yet to smile in earnest on Kerala.

The State has recorded 26% deficiency in rainfall during the October 1-December 19 period. And indications are that the relatively dry spell is likely to continue. The extended range forecast for the two weeks ahead, put out by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, indicates only “isolated to scattered rainfall” activity over Kerala and Mahe till December 24, and normal rainfall over Kerala and Mahe during the week from December 25 to December 31.

So far this NE monsoon season, seven Kerala districts each have reported deficient and normal rainfall. The northeast monsoon rainfall had officially commenced over Kerala on October 28, but heavy spells have been few and far between. The Lakshadweep Islands, which had reported a large excess of 164% during the 2019 northeast monsoon, has so far recorded a 33% shortfall.

Rainfall has been deficient in Thrissur (42%), Thiruvananthapuram (36%), Wayanad (31%), Palakkad (45%), Malappuram (58%), Kollam (31%), and Alappuzha (29%) districts, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In 2019, the southwest monsoon was ‘normal’ for Kerala with the State receiving just 13% in excess of the expected rainfall. (Rainfall is deemed ‘normal’ if the percentage departure from normal rainfall is between -19% and +19%). The State received 27% excess rainfall during the 2019 northeast monsoon. The 2020 southwest monsoon was a normal one for the State.