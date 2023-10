October 26, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

Shashi Tharoor, MP, and Solace, a Thrissur-based charity organisation, have won the N.E. Balakrishna Marar Memorial Excellence Award. Mr. Tharoor won the award for his literary contributions. Solace was selected for its welfare activities for children with various ailments. The award comprising ₹1 lakh and a citation will be presented during the two-day Poorna Cultural Fest in Kozhikode next month, says a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.