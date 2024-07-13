NDRF team visits Aryankavu

As a part of assessing disaster prone areas in the district, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) visited various parts of Aryankavu panchayat. In October 2021, a landslide had occurred in Edapalayam in Aryankavu while landslips are also common in the area. During the visit made as per the instructions of the District Collector, a training session on emergency rescue methods was organised for Kudumbashree and Haritha Karma Sena members. The NDRF team was led by commander Vikas while master trainer S.B. Sujith led the classes.

