NDRF team to camp in Kollam till June 30

Updated - June 21, 2024 07:17 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 07:16 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Since there is a possibility of heavy rain in the district according to India Meteorological department (IMD) forecast, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached Kollam as requested by the government. “As per the forecast, there will be strong winds along with widespread rain and the service of the force will be utilised as needed,” said District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chairperson and Collector N. Devidas here on Friday. Deployment of the force will be in flood-prone areas. The 35-member team includes two officers and they are currently deployed in Kottarakara taluk.

The team is specially trained to carry out rescue operations in disaster situations like floods, landslips and flash floods. The NDRF team will camp and work in the district till June 30. Officials said that the team will conduct disaster management programmes for school and college students, volunteers, the police, Fire and Rescue Services and the public.

“The district administration is well prepared to effectively deal with any contingencies in the district related to monsoon by enabling the coordination of all departments related to disaster management including Revenue, Local Self-Government, Police, Fire and Rescue, Health, Irrigation and Civil Supplies,” said the Collector.

