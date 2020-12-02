NDRF team reviews situation in Alappuzha

Moored for now: The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department’s ferry boat being anchored in the Kollam harbour following Cyclone Burevi alert. The boat, built in Goa, is being taken to Varanasi via West Bengal.

ALAPPUZHA

02 December 2020 23:22 IST

418 camps identified to shift people if necessary

With the district expected to experience heavy downpour, strong winds and rough sea conditions due to the influence of Cyclone Burevi, the district administration has taken precautionary measures to tackle emergencies.

As per the latest advisory issued on Wednesday evening, the Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram declared a red alert for Alappuzha on Thursday. It also issued an orange and yellow alert for the district on Friday and Saturday respectively.

A 17-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team reached the district on Wednesday. The team visited coastal areas of Karthikappally, Valiazheekal, and Arattuppuzha and reviewed the situation.

Advertising

Advertising

Officials said that 418 camps had been identified in the district to shift people if needed. Considering the possibility of floods, people living on the banks of Pampa river along with those residing in Champakulam, Ambalappuzha, Haripad, Mavelikara, Bharanikavu, Chengannur and Muthukulam block panchayats have been urged to maintain caution.

Control room

Fishing has been banned until further notice. Shikara boat operations have been banned until December 5. Houseboats have been asked to halt operations between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. until December 5.

Control room numbers: 1077, 0477 2238630, 0477 2236831.