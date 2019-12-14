NDPREM beneficiaries are grateful to NoRKA

Beneficiaries of the NDPREM (NoRKA Department Project for Returned Emigrants) in Malappuram are grateful to NoRKA Roots for the support they got when they settled back in their native land.

Although the banks tightened their conditions for issuing loans, genuine borrowers under the NDPREM scheme have been happy. Abdul Samad M., who borrowed ₹10 lakh to begin a wholesale and retail shop for hill produce items at Pandikkad, near Manjeri, says that the help he got from NoRKA has been great.

Apart from the capital subsidy of 15% offered under the scheme, Mr. Samad is also enjoying 3% slash in interest for the ₹10-lakh loan he got from Federal Bank. “Alhamdu Lillah (thank God), I am happy I could survive with this business,” he says.

20 years in Jeddah

Mr. Samad, 50, who had spent nearly 20 years in Jeddah as a taxi driver, was devastated by the death of his wife following a prolonged illness. His wife’s treatment almost drained his life’s earnings, and he had to turn to a local hill produce business to take care of his four children.

Mohammed Basheer Maliyekkal from Athanikkal, Vallikkunnu, too has been grateful. He started a shop dealing in disposables at Athanikkal taking a ₹5-lakh loan under the NDPREM. Like Mr. Samad, Mr. Basheer too has mortgaged his house for the loan. “But that’s not an issue. The bank has tightened the norms because of default by some beneficiaries. I’m happy that I got 15% capital subsidy and 3% interest waiver under the NDPREM,” he says.

Mr. Basheer had spent 25 years in Dhamam, KSA, as a sales coordinator. He settled back home following a lay-off in his company. He says he can pull on with the shop and manage a four-member family.