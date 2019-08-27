NDA’s decision on Friday

The factional feud in the Kerala Congress (M) over candidate selection for the Pala Assembly byelection has kindled the hopes of the National Democratic Alliance.

The NDA is reported to be weighing different options, mainly fielding Kerala Congress leader P.C. Thomas, a prominent ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the State.

Mr. Thomas, who was a close confidant of the late K.M. Mani, wields considerable clout in the constituency. Mr. Thomas shares a strong personal relation with the BJP national leaders and could be their choice.

Last Assembly poll

Mr. Thomas told The Hindu that a final decision on the candidature would be made only at the NDA State committee meeting scheduled on Friday. “The BJP leadership had asked me to contest the last Assembly election, but I could not, due to other preoccupations,” he said.

If the BJP leadership insists on his contesting the polls, Mr. Thomas may not shy away from the challenge. Improving upon its tally in the previous Assembly election would be rather easy for the BJP with Mr. Thomas as candidate.

Meanwhile, the BJP Kottayam district committee too has evinced interest in fiielding ts candidate, sources said. Whether the NDA leadership meet would consider such options remains to be seen.