GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

NDA will not get 400 seats, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Published - May 27, 2024 08:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy releasing a book to mark the interactive sessions for social harmony organised by IUML State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, in Kozhikode on Monday.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy releasing a book to mark the interactive sessions for social harmony organised by IUML State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, in Kozhikode on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will not get 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said.

He was at the Raviz Kadavu Hotel near here to attend a communal harmony event organised by Indian Union Muslim League State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal on Monday.

Mr. Reddy said that of the 130 seats in South India, the INDIA bloc would get over 100. “The NDA won’t get any of the 20 seats from Kerala, in some places they may even forfeit their deposits, and zero from Tamil Nadu. They may get below 20 from other South Indian States. In Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan, they will get half of what they got last time. From where are they going to get 400 seats?” he said.

Mr. Reddy said the unity of India should be protected at all costs. “If the communal forces win this time, it is dangerous for the country, our Constitution, and reservations. It is dangerous for the people also. Why are the communal forces eyeing 400 seats? To change the Constitution? To cancel the reservations for SC/ST communities, Other Backward Classes and minorities,” he asked.

The Congress leader said he felt jealous every time he came to Kerala as the people never allowed communal forces entry in the State. “I want to learn from Kerala how to fight communal forces to protect our country, culture, and next generations. It is a role model for the country. The United Democratic Front is a role model for the INDIA bloc too,” he added.

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama president Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, and leaders representing various communities and religious organisations were present.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.