NDA will not get 400 seats, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will not get 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said.

He was at the Raviz Kadavu Hotel near here to attend a communal harmony event organised by Indian Union Muslim League State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal on Monday.

Mr. Reddy said that of the 130 seats in South India, the INDIA bloc would get over 100. “The NDA won’t get any of the 20 seats from Kerala, in some places they may even forfeit their deposits, and zero from Tamil Nadu. They may get below 20 from other South Indian States. In Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan, they will get half of what they got last time. From where are they going to get 400 seats?” he said.

Mr. Reddy said the unity of India should be protected at all costs. “If the communal forces win this time, it is dangerous for the country, our Constitution, and reservations. It is dangerous for the people also. Why are the communal forces eyeing 400 seats? To change the Constitution? To cancel the reservations for SC/ST communities, Other Backward Classes and minorities,” he asked.

The Congress leader said he felt jealous every time he came to Kerala as the people never allowed communal forces entry in the State. “I want to learn from Kerala how to fight communal forces to protect our country, culture, and next generations. It is a role model for the country. The United Democratic Front is a role model for the INDIA bloc too,” he added.

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama president Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, and leaders representing various communities and religious organisations were present.