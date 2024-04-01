GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NDA says poll officials destroyed its campaign flex boards, posters; lodges complaint

April 01, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has approached the Election Commission with complaints of election authorities destroying its campaign materials that displayed the election symbol of its candidate in Kottayam.

According to the complaint filed by NDA district chairman and BJP Kottayam district president G. Lijinlal to the Chief Election Officer of Kerala, officers on election duty were deliberately destroying flex boards and posters displaying BDJS candidate Thushar Vellappally’s election symbol, despite the Election Commission of India (ECI) allocating ‘pot’ (kudam) as the symbol of BDJS. “NDA’s flex boards and posters were removed in Vaikom municipality and Aymanam grama panchayat alleging that the election symbol has not been allocated to the NDA candidate,” it said.

The District Election Authority has dismissed the allegations and explained that the removal of posters and flex boards was part of anti-defacement efforts. It has also asked the complainant to provide evidence if the removal was specifically targeting the NDA.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.