NDA says poll officials destroyed its campaign flex boards, posters; lodges complaint

April 01, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has approached the Election Commission with complaints of election authorities destroying its campaign materials that displayed the election symbol of its candidate in Kottayam.

According to the complaint filed by NDA district chairman and BJP Kottayam district president G. Lijinlal to the Chief Election Officer of Kerala, officers on election duty were deliberately destroying flex boards and posters displaying BDJS candidate Thushar Vellappally’s election symbol, despite the Election Commission of India (ECI) allocating ‘pot’ (kudam) as the symbol of BDJS. “NDA’s flex boards and posters were removed in Vaikom municipality and Aymanam grama panchayat alleging that the election symbol has not been allocated to the NDA candidate,” it said.

The District Election Authority has dismissed the allegations and explained that the removal of posters and flex boards was part of anti-defacement efforts. It has also asked the complainant to provide evidence if the removal was specifically targeting the NDA.