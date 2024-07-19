ADVERTISEMENT

NDA meet seeks to increase its footprint among Hindu, Christian social organisations with an eye on the local body polls in 2025

Published - July 19, 2024 09:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

NDA denounces CPI(M)‘s alleged move to destabilise SNDP Yogam from within and isolate Vellapally Natesan as part of the latter’s “minority appeasement politics”

G Anand
G Anand

A Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting on Friday reportedly sought to build on its Lok Sabha electoral gains to broaden the alliance’s path to emerge as a potential game changer in the 2025 local body elections in Kerala. 

The meeting also resolved to keep allies close, increase the NDA’s footprint in influential backward and forward castes social organisations, and maintain its “growing standing” among certain Christian denominations.

The unexpected drift in a section of Ezhava votes, the inflow of a higher percentage of votes from forward caste communities, and crucial support from some Christian denominations helped the BJP turn the tables on the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency and emerge dominant in 11 Assembly segments. 

Notably, the NDA meeting backed SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, who the CPI(M) had pointedly blamed for the rightward drift in the traditionally Left-leaning and numerically significant Ezhava community.

The NDA interpreted the CPI(M) call for change in the SNDP’s political trajectory as a subtle call for rebellion against Mr. Natesan’s leadership.

Speaking to newspersons after the conclave, Mr. Surendran said the NDA would retard the CPI(M) ‘s alleged gambit to destabilise the SNDP Yogam and isolate Mr. Natesan. 

He said the CPI(M) trained its guns on Mr. Natesan to appease the Muslim community. Mr. Natesan had attributed the LDF’s defeat in the Lok Sabha polls to “minority appeasement”.

Mr. Surendran alleged that the CPI(M) also conspired to undermine the Church leaders who gravitated towards the BJP’s “inclusive development agenda”. 

He said Mr. Natesan’s march for social justice and formation of the BDJS in 2016 had prompted a rethink in the Ezhava community, incrementally bringing it closer to the BJP.

