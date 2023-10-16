NDA Kerala unit to lay siege to Secretariat on October 30 seeking Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation

October 16, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala unit of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will lay siege to the State Secretariat on October 30 demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said BJP Kerala president K. Surendran.

Speaking to media persons after a meeting of the front’s partners in Kochi on October 18, Mr. Surendran said the Chief Minister has been found involved in “all the corruption” that has taken place in Kerala. The alliance will highlight the achievements of the Central government and expose the instances of maladministration in Kerala through a series of campaigns that will be taken out from November 10 to November 30.

Another campaign will be launched in December-end 2023 against “the anti-people policies” of the Kerala government, he said.

A State-level workshop of the alliance will be held at Cherthala on November 6, he said.

A new coordination mechanism for the front will come into force shortly. The meeting elected Mr. Surendran as the chairman and Thushar Vellappally as the convener of the coordination committee.

The front also initiated the discussion on fielding candidates in the upcoming Parliament elections.

