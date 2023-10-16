HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NDA Kerala unit to lay siege to Secretariat on October 30 seeking Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation

NDA to highlight achievements of Centre and expose maladministration in Kerala through a series of campaigns to be taken out from November 10 to November 30, says Surendran

October 16, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Kerala president K. Surendran

BJP Kerala president K. Surendran | Photo Credit: PTI

The Kerala unit of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will lay siege to the State Secretariat on October 30 demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said BJP Kerala president K. Surendran.

Speaking to media persons after a meeting of the front’s partners in Kochi on October 18, Mr. Surendran said the Chief Minister has been found involved in “all the corruption” that has taken place in Kerala. The alliance will highlight the achievements of the Central government and expose the instances of maladministration in Kerala through a series of campaigns that will be taken out from November 10 to November 30.

Another campaign will be launched in December-end 2023 against “the anti-people policies” of the Kerala government, he said.

A State-level workshop of the alliance will be held at Cherthala on November 6, he said.

A new coordination mechanism for the front will come into force shortly. The meeting elected Mr. Surendran as the chairman and Thushar Vellappally as the convener of the coordination committee.

The front also initiated the discussion on fielding candidates in the upcoming Parliament elections.

Related Topics

Kerala / Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party / Bharatiya Janata Party / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.