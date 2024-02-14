NDA ‘Kerala Padayatra’ reaches Idukki

February 14, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - IDUKKI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Kerala in the last week of this month for reviewing parliamentary election-related arrangements, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has said.

Speaking to reporters at Thodupuzha in Idukki on Wednesday, the BJP leader said that the BJP hoped that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would not contest from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming election. “If Mr. Gandhi contests in Wayanad, the BJP is likely to field candidates in the Wayanad seat. The BJP is planning to take over the seat and will field a strong candidate to oppose Mr. Gandhi,” said Mr. Surendran.

Central funds

“The State government failed to spend the funds allotted by the Central government to mitigate man-animal conflict in the State. The State government is trying to use the man-animal conflict as a political tool against the Central government,” said Mr. Surendran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reception accorded

The National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) ‘Kerala Padayatra’ led by Mr. Surendran was accorded a reception at Thodupuzha on Wednesday. Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan inaugurated the Idukki leg of the yatra, which started from Mangattukavala and concluded at Madakkathanam in Thodupuzha.

BJP Central zone president N. Hari, BJP Idukki district president K.S. Aji, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena State secretary Shine Krishnan, and BJP district acting president C. Santhosh Kumar, among others, attended the Kerala Padayatra.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.