NDA is trying to sabotage MGNREGS, says Rahul

March 21, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KALPETTA

The eco-sensitive zone around protected areas is under the consideration of the Supreme Court, Mr. Gandhi said, adding that he would use his power both inside and outside Parliament to resolve the issue as early as possible.

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi handing over keys of houses built by the Kerala Samajam, Bengaluru, to a beneficiary at Muttil in Wayanad district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre was trying to sabotage the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Addressing a meeting of elected members of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the three-tier local self-government institutions in the district, Mr. Gandhi said the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had implemented the project for the welfare of the public, especially the poor, but the NDA government was trying to destroy it completely. The Central and State governments were usurping the decentralised powers of the three-tier local bodies.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacting with the elected UDF and LSGI members from Wayanad district in Kalpetta on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mr. Gandhi said that though he had drawn the attention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the dilapidated condition of the Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital, it was yet to be addressed. If the United Democratic Front comes to power, the health-care issues faced by the district will be properly addressed, he added.

The meeting discussed issues ranging from man-animal conflict, waste management, to issues related to the health-care sector and transport. The meeting urged the government to conduct a study on the increasing cases of cancer in the district.

As many as 300 elected members of local administrative bodies attended the programme.

Mr. Gandhi also handed over keys of houses built by the Kerala Samajam, Bengaluru, to the beneficiaries and inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of the Fatima Mata Mission Hospital here.

