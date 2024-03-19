ADVERTISEMENT

NDA files complaint against LDF candidate Sunil Kumar over use of Tovino’s photo

March 19, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday filed a complaint with the District Collector against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in Thrissur V.S. Sunil Kumar for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct by misusing a photograph with actor Tovino Thomas.

Mr. Sunil Kumar misused his photo with Tovino, who is the brand ambassador of the Systematic Voters’ Education and electoral participation (SVEEP) of the State Election Commission, to seek votes, the NDA said in its complaint. It sought to disqualify the LDF candidate for the violation.

Mr. Sunil Kumar had earlier posted a photo with Tovino after visiting the actor’s shooting location in Thrissur. Later, Tovino responded by calling it illegal to use his photo for election campaigning as he was the brand ambassador for SVEEP. Following this Mr. Sunil Kumar deleted the post.

