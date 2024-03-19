GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NDA files complaint against LDF candidate Sunil Kumar over use of Tovino’s photo

March 19, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday filed a complaint with the District Collector against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in Thrissur V.S. Sunil Kumar for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct by misusing a photograph with actor Tovino Thomas.

Mr. Sunil Kumar misused his photo with Tovino, who is the brand ambassador of the Systematic Voters’ Education and electoral participation (SVEEP) of the State Election Commission, to seek votes, the NDA said in its complaint. It sought to disqualify the LDF candidate for the violation.

Mr. Sunil Kumar had earlier posted a photo with Tovino after visiting the actor’s shooting location in Thrissur. Later, Tovino responded by calling it illegal to use his photo for election campaigning as he was the brand ambassador for SVEEP. Following this Mr. Sunil Kumar deleted the post.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.