NDA candidate Krishnakumar slams UDF, LDF for ignoring development in Palakkad

BJP candidate in Palakkad byelection C. Krishnakumar said here on Tuesday that development was the key agenda of the byelection. He said both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) were shying away from discussing development.

The BJP candidate said that both the LDF and UDF had alternately won from Palakkad, but they could not address even the basic issues like drinking water shortage in the constituency. “When there is round-the-clock water supply in Palakkad municipality, people in the panchayats of Mathur, Pirayiri and Kannadi are facing shortage of water,” he said.

Mr. Krishnakumar said it was an opportunity for the people to compare the rule of the LDF and the UDF. “Both the MP and MLA of Palakkad were complete failures,” he said, adding that he was ready for a debate on development with Shafi Parambil, who was Palakkad’s MLA until his election to Parliament in April.

Mr. Krishnakumar said that BJP State committee member Sandeep Varier was staying away from electioneering because of his family issues.

He demanded the government to reveal the Wakf land in Palakkad.