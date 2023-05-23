NCW constitutes team to look into fatal stabbing of Kerala house surgeon

May 23, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

The NCW says the house surgeon’s bereaved family approached the panel expressing dissatisfaction with the actions undertaken thus far by the Kerala Police.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has constituted a two-member inquiry committee to investigate the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old house surgeon by a patient who was brought to a hospital at Kottarakara by the police for treatment.

The NCW said here on Tuesday that the bereaved family approached the panel expressing dissatisfaction with the actions undertaken thus far by the Kerala Police. The family also alleged a potential cover-up by the Police department. Therefore, the commission said it had deputed a two-member inquiry committee, headed by chairperson Rekha Sharma, which would visit the State on May 25 for a thorough inquiry and to address the family’s concerns.

The team would be interacting with the family of the victim, the investigating officers probing the case and senior officials from both the Police department and the hospital where the deceased house surgeon was posted, the NCW said.

The commission had earlier taken cognisance of the incident and had written to the State’s police chief for a thorough investigation into the matter. The commission said it had also sought a detailed report in the matter from the State police, which was yet to be received.